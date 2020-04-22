Ahead of tomorrow's Intel (INTC +4.8% ) report, Jefferies maintains a Hold rating and raises the price target from $53 to $62.

Analyst Mark Lipacis expects the company to beat its revenue forecast for the quarter, driven by data center strength and the work-from-home demand for components.

Street estimates expect Intel to report $18.67B in revenue compared to its $19B.

Related: Last month, Intel suspended its share buyback program, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Intel management recently said that server and PC chip demand picked up in Q1.