Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) climbs 5.6% after Q1 revenue of $374.7M beats $363.0M consensus and compares with $374.1M in Q4 2019 and $343.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 pretax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments, of $150.4M increased by $27.8M over the previous quarter and by $12.4M over the first quarter of 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $261.4M has been relatively flat compared with Q4 and Q1 2019; net interest margin (on fully taxable-equivalent basis) was 3.14% vs. 3.19% in Q4 and 3.72% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total noninterest income of $113.2M rose from $112.2M in Q4 2019 and $81.7M in Q1 2019.

Total loans of $27.8B rose by $1.0B in the quarter, with growth across various portfolios, including commercial, commercial real estate and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios.

Says customer draws on unfunded commitments are abating after Q1 end.

Total deposits of $31.5B increased by $1.4B vs. Q4 2019 as strong retail deposit growth, including growth in its MaxSafe product, was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits.

Q1 net charge-offs of $5.3M vs. $12.7M in Q4 and $5.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $53.0M vs. $7.83M in Q4 2019 and $10.6M in Q1 2019.

