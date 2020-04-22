Oil tankers carrying enough crude to satisfy 20% of the world's daily consumption are gathered off California's coast with nowhere to go as fuel demand collapses, Bloomberg reports.

Nearly three dozen ships mostly are acting as floating storage for oil that is going unused as the coronavirus shutters businesses and takes drivers off the road, according to the report.

Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +3.2% ) Martinez, Calif., refinery has been idled and others including Chevron's (CVX +2.4% ) El Segundo refinery have curtailed crude processing as the state orders residents to stay at home.

Storage has become increasingly scarce as traditional tanks fill up, pushing oil onto tankers to float off Singapore, the U.S. Gulf Coast and now the U.S. West Coast.