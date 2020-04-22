Guggenheim has slashed price targets on a pair of big local broadcast TV names, after processing the advertising industry slump.

The firm updated its models for Gray Television (GTN -2.6% ) and E.W. Scripps (SSP -1.4% ); it holds Neutral ratings on both.

Guggenheim's expecting pressure on advertising will continue throughout the next four quarters.

It's cut its price target on Gray by nearly two-thirds - to $13.50 from $38. That target now still implies 40% upside.

And it halved its target on Scripps to $6.50 from $30; that new target implies 5% upside from here.