L Brands (LB -19.8% ) confirms that it received notice from Sycamore Partners on its intention to terminate the purchase of a 55% interest in Victoria’s Secret.

On the legal front, Sycamore Partners also filed a lawsuit in Delaware seeking a declaratory judgment that its termination is valid.

L Brands says it believes that Sycamore Partners' purported termination of the sale agreement is invalid and will fight it.

"L Brands will vigorously defend the lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of specific performance. L Brands intends to continue working towards closing the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement."

Previously: L Brands craters as Sycamore Partners backs away from Victoria's Secret deal (April 22)

Source: Press Release