Bank of America is positive on the equity raise by Darden Restaurants (DRI +8.7% ) earlier this week.

"We view the equity raise as more offense-driven and should highlight to investors that in addition to a scale advantage, it has a growing cost of capital advantage to peers following years of a more conservatively run balance sheet," notes the firm.

"Despite the 6% dilution, we think Darden’s war chest will help it muscle out peers post-Covid-19."

The cash pile is seen helping the restaurant operator with real estate and talent acquisition when the stay-at-home orders end in the U.S.

BofA keeps a Buy rating on Darden and price objective of $75.