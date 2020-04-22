Senseonics (SENS -4.0% ) enters into a new senior secured Term Loan Agreement with Highbridge Capital Management, draw down $15M from the new First Lien Secured Term Loan with a maturity date of October 24, 2021

The Company at its option may draw the remaining $5M from the First Lien Term Loan within 120 days.

Concurrently, the company enters into an exchange agreement with Highbridge of $24M 5.25% Senior Convertible Notes due 2025 for $15.7M principal amount of newly issued Second Lien Secured Notes due January 24, 2022, together with new credit facilities and ~11M shares.

In connection with the Exchange, the Company will issue warrants of the Second Lien Notes to purchase 4.5M shares at $0.66/share