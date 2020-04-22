The Oklahoma Corporation Commission rules in favor of an emergency application from a small oil company to classify unprofitable production as economic waste, enabling producers to maintain leases when output is halted due to low prices.

The emergency order is separate from industry group request for outright state-mandated oil curtailments, which will be subject of a Corporation Commission meeting planned for May 11.

Oklahoma has some of the highest-cost oil and gas production in the U.S. and has suffered massive job cuts since oil prices began collapsing last month.

Major Oklahoma producers include DVN, XEC, MRO, CLR, OVV