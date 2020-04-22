Bank of America says the most important measure announced by Casper Sleep (CSPR +2.9% ) as part of its business update was the wind down of European operations.

The strategy is seen helping Casper's EBITDA and cash burn.

"Generally speaking Europe is a difficult and fragmented market with tough macro conditions so we think it makes sense for CSPR to devote more time and capital to the North American market," notes the firm.

BofA keeps a Neutral rating on Casper Sleep on some hesitation on when the company will hit breakeven EBITDA. A price target of $7 is lined up.

