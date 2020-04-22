Netflix's (NFLX -2.9% ) revelatory Q1 earnings has drawn mixed reactions from analysts - depending somewhat on their pre-earnings takes on valuation multiples - but overall, it's meant raised price targets.

Wells Fargo saw enough to take off the Sell sign, upgrading to Equal Weight from Underweight. The firm raised its price target to $460 from $305, but the future could go either way: It says a faster economic recovery makes it more bearish, while evidence of stronger subs in the second half would be bullish. (The company's expecting year-over-year drops in net add growth in Q3 and Q4 in part due to pull-forwards in the first half.)

A quite bullish price target comes from Pivotal Research, which raises its objective to $580 from $490 (implying 38% upside from here). It's raising forecasts for subscriber growth and long-range EBITDA margin, saying the pandemic is just accelerating trends that were already under way.

JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price target to $535, from $480.

Meanwhile, bearish Needham looks at valuation and says the stock has already discounted a "perfect storm" best case. It's reiterating an Underperform rating.

Stifel downgraded to Hold from Buy, saying risk/reward is now balanced, with low visibility into the second half and a return to activity forecasting more churn. It's boosted its target to $460 from $440.

And Raymond James cut its rating to Outperform from Strong Buy, noting the stock's not crazy expensive but not cheap. There's incremental risk around foreign exchange, timing of price hikes, and retention - all of which has led the firm to cut estimates for 2021 revenue/EPS.