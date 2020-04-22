While states like Georgia are preparing to open up their movie theaters - perhaps encouraged by takes from companies like Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), which suggests it can profit even with low attendance - a movie-chain trade group is throwing a bit of cold soda on expectations for a V-shaped recovery in the sector.

In a new statement, the National Association of Theatre Owners (the other NATO) says "While some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions, the movie theater industry is also a national one.

"Until the majority of markets in the U.S. are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available," it notes.

"As a result, some theaters in some areas that are authorized to open may be able economically to reopen with repertory product; however, many theaters will not be able to feasibly open."