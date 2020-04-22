Baird plays it down the middle on the bull vs. bear debate on GameStop (GME +2.1% ) with a Neutral rating.

The firm lowers estimates to align with the retailer's sales update, now expecting Q1 revenue to fall 29% Y/Y to $1.1B and full-year revenue of $5.7B to $6.3B. EPS of -$0.20 is anticipated for the full year and $0.95 for FY21.

"Our estimates reflect somewhat lowered operating expenses to account for reduced compensation, furloughs, lower rental payments and inventory/capital management. Despite GME's healthy cash balance ($772 million of available liquidity), we note the further expense reductions will give management more flexibility to manage near-term operations," writes analyst Colin Sebastian

Looking further ahead, Baird sees risks to the 2H launch of new hardware consoles and notes an increasing number of game delays. "However, for now we still assume sales and earnings growth turning positive in Q4," advises Sebastian