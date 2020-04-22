Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (-35.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.