Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF +2.8% ) to cut its 2020 capital program following a decision to defer construction of the KAPS pipeline system for approximately one year, amid challenging industry conditions related to COVID-19 crisis and lower oil prices.

Keyera expects to invest growth capital of $475M - $525M, down from prior guidance of $700M - $800M

This capital investment will complete the second phase of the Wapiti gas plant in the Montney, the Wildhorse crude oil storage and blending terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma, and the Pipestone gas plant in the Montney.

Keyera is also suspending its Premium Dividend and Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")

Keyera along with its partner, SemCAMS Midstream push construction of KAPS, for around year.

Regulatory activities will continue throughout 2020, positioning the project for construction activities in the second half of 2021.