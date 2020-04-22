Huntington Bancshares Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)HBANBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.