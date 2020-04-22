Capital One Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)COFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-56.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.34B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.