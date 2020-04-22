Capital One Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Apr. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)COFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-56.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.34B (+3.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.