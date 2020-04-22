Amid soft demand, Toyota (TM +0.6% ) is expected to cut next month's domestic automobile production by about 50% from the level tipped at the end of March, according to Nikkei.

The automaker is expected to reduce output at all 18 assembly plants in Japan.

"The lack of prospects for recovery in the North American market is a major reason behind the domestic production cut," a source with Toyota tells Nikkei.

With more production cuts expected down the road, Toyota is seen falling short of annual domestic output of 3M vehicles, which is described as the minimum for maintaining manufacturing capabilities and jobs.