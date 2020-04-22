Continental Resources (CLR +11.2% ) Executive Chairman Harold Hamm is pressing for an investigation from U.S. regulators into whether "potential market manipulation, failed systems or computer programming failures" were behind this week's oil price crash which took U.S. futures into negative territory for the first time.

"The sanctity and trust in the oil and all commodity futures markets are at issue as the system failed miserably and an immediate investigation is requested and, we submit, is required," Hamm told the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The CME, which operates the U.S. crude oil futures market, says Hamm's allegations are "factually inaccurate," as "prices reflect fundamentals in the physical crude oil market driven by the unprecedented global impacts of the coronavirus, including decreased demand for crude, global oversupply, and high levels of U.S. storage utilization."

Continental Resources is seen as highly exposed to the oil market rout because the North Dakota shale producer had not hedged its production heading into this year's rout.