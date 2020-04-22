Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $734.29M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTXS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Citrix: Just Being Realistic About The Opportunities