Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)ODFLBy: SA News Team
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $982.15M (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.