VeriSign Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)VRSNBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $309.25M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRSN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.