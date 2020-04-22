The next D.C. bailout battle (the so-called "Phase 4") continues over when and how much to send to states and municipalities.

While the president and Democratic congressional leaders have signaled some urgency on this issue, Senate Majority Leader McConnell isn't so sure. Speaking on a radio show, he suggests bankruptcy, rather than what would amount to a de facto bailout of overburdened pension plans.

A number of municipalities have gone the bankruptcy route in relatively recent times, but no state has defaulted on debt since the Great Depression.

For now, the municipal bond market (heartily being supported by the central bank) isn't buying the idea.

Some interested ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, NAD, PML, IIM, NZF, EXD, VTEB, NUV, PMF, EVN, EIM, PMX, NAC, VMO, BKN, DSM