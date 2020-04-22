Old Republic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETOld Republic International Corporation (ORI)ORIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-22.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341M (-77.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.