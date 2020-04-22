First American Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)FAFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+63.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.