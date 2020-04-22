People's United Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:35 PM ETPeople's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)PBCTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $499.89M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBCT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
