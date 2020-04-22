Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +6.3% ) is reducing operations at its Convent and Norco refineries in Louisiana and at its Saraland facility in Alabama on low demand, Bloomberg reports.

Shell reportedly has shut the 100K bbl/day VPS-2, the smaller of two crude units at the 211.3K bbl/day Convent refinery, which reduces rates by 47%, while lowering rates at the 225.3K bbl/day Norco refinery, which has a single crude unit, by ~20% to ~180K bbl/day.

Separately, Bloomberg reports Shell has given verbal warnings to oil producers using its Permian Basin pipelines that customers may need to cut volumes next month by 10%-50%, and that the Zydeco pipeline may declare force majeure on May 1, as U.S. storage fills.