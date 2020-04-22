FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.