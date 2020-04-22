The U.S. Oil Fund (USO -8.7% ) says it may roll forward more of its WTI contracts due to "ongoing extraordinary market conditions."

USO says it may invest ~20% of its portfolio in the June futures contract on Nymex and ICE, 50% of its portfolio in the July contract, 20% of its portfolio in the August contract and 10% in September.

"USO intends to attempt to continue tracking USO's benchmark as closely as possible, however significant tracking deviations may occur above and beyond the differences described herein."