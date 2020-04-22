The U.S. Oil Fund (USO -8.7%) says it may roll forward more of its WTI contracts due to "ongoing extraordinary market conditions."
USO says it may invest ~20% of its portfolio in the June futures contract on Nymex and ICE, 50% of its portfolio in the July contract, 20% of its portfolio in the August contract and 10% in September.
"USO intends to attempt to continue tracking USO's benchmark as closely as possible, however significant tracking deviations may occur above and beyond the differences described herein."
While USO is deeply in the red today, June WTI (CL1:COM) settled +19.1% to $13.78/bbl, bouncing from its recent slide.
