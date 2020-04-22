Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.08B (-5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.

