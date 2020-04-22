Apple will add $75-100B in buybacks - analysts
Apr. 22, 2020 3:25 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor169 Comments
- Ahead of the April 30 earnings report, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani expects Apple (AAPL +3.2%) to authorize $75-100B in buybacks and a 4-7% dividend increase, seeing it as a "logical decision given how attractive the current stock price is."
- The analyst notes that in the two years since Apple announced its "net-cash neutral" plans, the company has returned 135% of FCF through buybacks and 20% through dividends.
- Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi predicts the same authorization range for next week, seeing the current buyback model as sustainable through FY23.
- Sacconaghi thinks Apple could add another three years to its buyback program if it took on net debt.
- The analyst estimates a 5-6% EPS growth from "buybacks alone" for the next four to seven years.
