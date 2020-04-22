Ahead of the April 30 earnings report, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani expects Apple (AAPL +3.2% ) to authorize $75-100M in buybacks and a 4-7% dividend increase, seeing it as a "logical decision given how attractive the current stock price is."

The analyst notes that in the two years since Apple announced its "net-cash neutral" plans, the company has returned 135% of FCF through buybacks and 20% through dividends.

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi predicts the same authorization range for next week, seeing the current buyback model as sustainable through FY23.

Sacconaghi thinks Apple could add another three years to its buyback program if it took on net debt.

The analyst estimates a 5-6% EPS growth from "buybacks alone" for the next four to seven years.