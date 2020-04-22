Tractor Supply Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)TSCOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.