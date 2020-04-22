W.W. Grainger Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)GWWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.47 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.