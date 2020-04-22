PulteGroup Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)PHMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.