Kinder Morgan's nat gas exposure may be earnings bright spot, analysts say
Apr. 22, 2020 3:31 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
- Kinder Morgan (KMI +1.6%) is higher ahead of its Q1 results to be posted after today's market close, and analysts will take note of the company's natural gas exposure and potential capital allocation changes, Bloomberg reports.
- SunTrust, which rates the stock as a Buy, sees the potential for share outperformance if Kinder Morgan can show the "durability" of its nat gas business.
- Kinder has an advantage in the midstream sector given that its cash flows are heavily weighted toward natural gas transportation activities, with significant protections through minimum volume commitments and take-or-pay contracts, SunTrust says.
- Citi analysts, which rate KMI at Neutral, expect company management will field questions on the earnings call concerning distribution policy, balance sheet and capex used for growth.
- Citi says its talks with investors show a mixed bag, with some leaning on the benefits of Kinder's nat gas pipeline network while others question the company's longer-term growth story.
