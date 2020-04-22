Chart Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Chart (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $327.06M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.