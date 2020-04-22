Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) Q1 loss per share of 25 cents reflects a billion-dollar boost in its provision for loan losses.

The company has suspended share buybacks, launched "Skip-a-Payment" programs for customers affected by COVID-19, and is implementing $400M of expense reductions.

Q1 provision for loan losses of $1.81B vs. $836M in Q4 and $809M in the year-ago quarter; reserve build of $1.1B compares with $94M in Q1 2019.

Q1 credit card net charge-off rate 3.65% of vs. 3.41% in Q4 2019 and 3.50% in Q1 2019; delinquency rate for credit card loans was 2.62%, up 17 basis points Y/Y and flat vs. prior quarter.

Q1 total revenue net of interest expense $2.89B vs. $2.88B estimate and up 5% Y/Y.

Total loans at the end of the quarter were $93.0B, up 5% Y/Y.

Direct Banking pretax loss of $161M, down $1.0B than a year ago due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses partially offset by higher net interest income.

Payment Services pretax income of $83M rose $32M Y/Y, primarily driven by a one-time gain on the sale of an equity investment.

Payment Services volume of $63.9B, up 5% Y/Y.

Conference call on April 23 at 8:00 AM ET.