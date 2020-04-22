NVR Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)NVRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $45.61 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.