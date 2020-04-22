Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)RSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.10 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.