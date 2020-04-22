It's been nothing but crickets in the IPO market, but a surprise entry is stepping up from the retail sector.

Online home furnishings seller 1847 Goedeker filed for an IPO under the symbole GOED. The filing didn't specify an amount, although it's likely to be small.

The company started as a local chain in St. Louis before evolving into an e-commerce destination for home furnishings, appliances, furniture, home goods and related products.

1847 Goedeker says the pandemic hasn't impacted its operations.

Sales of $34.7M were recorded from April 6, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and a net loss of $2.1M.

1847 Goedeker isn't shy about listing who it sees as potential competitors. Ashley Furniture, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), IKEA, Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), Target (NYSE:TGT), J.C.Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Crate and Barrel, Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH), At Home (NYSE:HOME), Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH), Arhaus and Room & Board all make the list.

SEC Form S-1