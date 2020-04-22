Crocs Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2020 5:30 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)CROXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.27M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.