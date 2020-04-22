Oil exploration and production companies led by Parsley Energy (PE +9.7% ) with secured contracts to the Gulf Coast should be well positioned moving forward, assuming "their contract price agreements and volumetric commitments are not onerous," SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann says.

Given oil market storage woes that could soon reach the Cushing hub, alternative means including the Gulf Coast may be the "best option as long as the export markets remain open," Dingmann writes.

The top 10 E&Ps with the most relative Gulf exposure in order, according to Dingmann: PE, OXY, FANG, PXD, APA, DVN, EOG, CPE, MRO, CXO.

PE's average Sell Side Rating is Very Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Neutral.