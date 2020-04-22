Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades higher despite posting a 51% drop in revenue in Q1 and 94% decline in operating income

Net income was -$51M during the quarter vs. $744M a year ago. Total property EBITDA was $347M (-70% Y/Y).

Macau revenue was down 65% to $814M vs. $857M consensus. Macau property EBITDA was $67M vs. $858M a year ago

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $400M vs. $471M a year ago and EBITDA of $88M vs. $138M a year ago.

CEO Sheldon Adelson's update: "Despite these circumstances, our balance sheet strength will enable us to emerge from this pandemic with all our promising future growth opportunities fully intact. We remain extremely optimistic about an eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets, as well as our future growth prospects."