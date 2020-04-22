TD Ameritrade Q1 marks record net new client assets
Apr. 22, 2020
- TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of 86 cents misses the consensus estimate of 88 cents, increasing from 74 cents in fiscal Q1 and falling from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Notes record net new client assets of $45B, a 13% annualized growth rate, split 58% retail and 42% institutional.
- "Inflows were robust as new and existing clients brought over new funds to capitalize on various trading opportunities when market concerns started to dominate the news cycle," said Interim President and CEO Steve Boyle.
- AMTD gains 2.5% in after-hours trading.
- Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.48B, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.40B; compares with $1.29B in fiscal Q1 and $1.45B in the year-ago quarter.
- As of April 20, client cash is holding steady at $209B. "We expect this increase in client cash levels to help boost future earnings power in more favorable interest rate environments," said Interim CFO Jon Peterson.
- Remains committed to transaction with Schwab.
- Q2 operating margin 42.6% vs. 40.4% in Q1 and 46.0% in Q2 2019.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7B at March 31, 2020 vs. $2.6B at Dec. 31, 2019.
- Updates full-year fiscal 2020 GAAP operating expense guidance slightly to a range of $3.0B to $3.1B.
