Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reports Q3 results for the period ending on March 29 that beat EPS estimates and narrowly missed on revenue.

Adjusted gross margin was 46.3% versus last year's 45.1%. Operating margin was 26.9%.

Cash and equivalents totaled $5.6B at the end of the quarter, primarily due to a $1.25B credit facility draw down and $541.4M of cash from operating activities.

Coronvirus comments: Management notes the limited visibility going forward but says customer demand "remains strong."

