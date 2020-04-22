Stocks, crude oil reclaim some of this week's losses

Stocks rose for the first time in three days as crude prices stabilized, restoring a bit of calm to the markets, and various companies reported better than expected quarterly earnings.

Dow +2% , S&P +2.3% , Nasdaq +2.8% .

Oil prices recovered despite continued concerns for storage capacity, lifting after Pres. Trump said he ordered the Navy to shoot down Iranian gunboats if they harass U.S. ships; June WTI settled +19.1% to $13.78/bbl.

Texas Instruments ( +4.8% ), Chipotle Mexican Grill ( +12.1% ) and Snap ( +36.7% ) all scored strong gains after their earnings releases.

Coronavirus news also was somewhat encouraging, with the outbreak apparently slowing in hot spots New York and Italy, and the House is set to take up the latest $484B stimulus package the Senate passed earlier.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in positive territory, led by information technology ( +3.9% ) amid strength in the semiconductor stocks and energy ( +3.5% ).

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower, lifting the two-year yield up a basis point to 0.21% and the 10-year yield 5 bps higher to 0.62%.