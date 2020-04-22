Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) reports depletions were up 36% in Q1 and shipments rose 32%. The addition of Dogfish Head Brands helped boost the totals.

Gross margin fell 470 bps to 44.8% of sales. Excluding the company's current assessment of the impact of estimated COVID-19 returns and other related direct costs, Q1 gross margin was 46.8%

Boston Beer withdraws full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic. The company expects that its cash balance of $129.5M on March 28, together with its future operating cash flows and its available remaining $50M line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.

Shares of SAM are down 8.29% AH to $391.00. It's not clear if the consensus estimates fully reflected the impact of the pandemic during the tail end of Q1.

