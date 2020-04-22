Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) temporarily suspends its quarterly dividend and acquisition activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Says all 88 shopping centers are open and operating; 78.8% of tenants, based on gross leasable area are designated "essential businesses."

70.4% of total tenants are open and operating.

67.5% of total April 2020 base rent and CAM has been paid as of April 17, 2020.

To enhance its liquidity position, ROIC drew down $130M on its $600M unsecured credit facility.

Currently has $133.5M in cash and cash equivalents, and an additional $366.5M available on its unsecured credit facility.

Q1 FFO of 29 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and is unchanged from a year ago; Q1 2020 FFO reflects $62.6M in net property dispositions completed during 2019.

Q1 same-center cash net operating income rises 3.3% Y/Y.

Conference call on April 23 at 12:00 PM ET.

