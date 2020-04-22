Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) reports FQ3 sales of $150M on a preliminary basis and EPS of $0.01 to $0.02. For the full fiscal year, Ethan Allen sees sales of $498M. Consensus estimates aren't comparable due to the pandemic.

The company says it furloughed 3K employees. On a positive note, Ethan Allen has begun to increase production in some of its North American manufacturing plants and sees reopening some of its design centers in several states starting May 1.

CEO update: "We are pleased to maintain a strong balance sheet including cash of $117 million, which includes $100 million drawn from our revolving line of credit. We believe we are well positioned for when the economy reopens and improves."

Source: Press Release