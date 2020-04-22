Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) suspends its quarterly cash dividend of 2 cents per share to holders of class A common stock.

The previously declared 2 cents/share dividend will be paid on May 1, 2020 as previously disclosed.

Additionally, in early April two of Manning & Napier's subsidiaries applied for an aggregate $6.7M of loan assistance under the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program.

The applications have been approved and loan proceeds are expected to be received in the next few weeks.

PPP loan proceeds will be used to support payroll costs and rent expense between now and June 30, 2020.